Nashik: Vasant Lecture Series To Begin Friday, Renowned Speakers To Address Diverse Topics | Sourced

Nashik: The prestigious Vasant Lecture Series (Vasant Vyakhyanmala), a tradition of over a century, will begin on Friday (May 1). This year marks its 103rd edition, continuing its legacy of promoting meaningful, progressive and thought-provoking ideas.

The inaugural speaker will be Sant Govinddev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya. He will deliver a three-day lecture series on the topic “Katha Tathagatachi: Message of Equality, Compassion and Wisdom as taught by Lord Gautam Buddha.”

On Sunday (May 3) at 6:00 PM, Brahma Kumari Shivani Didi from the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya will speak on “Inner Strength in Uncertain Times.”

The lecture series will also feature noted speakers, including Dr Abhay Bang, Dr Maruti Pawar, Prof. Sameer Mitragotri, Sarita Kaushik, Dr Gajanan Ghodke, Dr Nitin Waghmode, Bhushan Garware, Vijay Talale and Ravindrasingh Modi, who will speak on a range of social, scientific and cultural subjects.

Sahyadri Farms is the sponsor of this year’s series. The event is being organised under the leadership of President Shrikant Beni, Working President Sangeeta Bafna, General Secretary Hemant Deore, Treasurer Avinash Walunj and other committee members.

All lectures will be held daily at 7:15 PM at the Devmamledar Yashwant Maharaj Ground at Godaghat. Along with the lectures, cultural programmes featuring Hindi and Marathi songs will be organised, along with daily art exhibitions by different artists.

The lecture series will continue throughout the month of May and will also be streamed online for audiences across the world.

The opening ceremony on Friday will be inaugurated by Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke. Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap and Opposition Leader Prathamesh Gite will attend as chief guests.