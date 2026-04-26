 Nashik: Vasant Lecture Series To Begin Friday, Renowned Speakers To Address Diverse Topics
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Vasant Lecture Series To Begin Friday, Renowned Speakers To Address Diverse Topics

Nashik: Vasant Lecture Series To Begin Friday, Renowned Speakers To Address Diverse Topics

The inaugural speaker will be Sant Govinddev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya. He will deliver a three-day lecture series on the topic “Katha Tathagatachi: Message of Equality, Compassion and Wisdom as taught by Lord Gautam Buddha"

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Vasant Lecture Series To Begin Friday, Renowned Speakers To Address Diverse Topics | Sourced

Nashik: The prestigious Vasant Lecture Series (Vasant Vyakhyanmala), a tradition of over a century, will begin on Friday (May 1). This year marks its 103rd edition, continuing its legacy of promoting meaningful, progressive and thought-provoking ideas.

The inaugural speaker will be Sant Govinddev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya. He will deliver a three-day lecture series on the topic “Katha Tathagatachi: Message of Equality, Compassion and Wisdom as taught by Lord Gautam Buddha.”

On Sunday (May 3) at 6:00 PM, Brahma Kumari Shivani Didi from the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya will speak on “Inner Strength in Uncertain Times.”

Read Also
Nashik: Special Weekend ST Bus To Samrad Launched, Big Boost For Trekkers And Tourists
article-image

The lecture series will also feature noted speakers, including Dr Abhay Bang, Dr Maruti Pawar, Prof. Sameer Mitragotri, Sarita Kaushik, Dr Gajanan Ghodke, Dr Nitin Waghmode, Bhushan Garware, Vijay Talale and Ravindrasingh Modi, who will speak on a range of social, scientific and cultural subjects.

Sahyadri Farms is the sponsor of this year’s series. The event is being organised under the leadership of President Shrikant Beni, Working President Sangeeta Bafna, General Secretary Hemant Deore, Treasurer Avinash Walunj and other committee members.

All lectures will be held daily at 7:15 PM at the Devmamledar Yashwant Maharaj Ground at Godaghat. Along with the lectures, cultural programmes featuring Hindi and Marathi songs will be organised, along with daily art exhibitions by different artists.

Read Also
Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Darshan Scam Mastermind Vasant Murtadak Arrested, Sent To Police Custody Till...
article-image

The lecture series will continue throughout the month of May and will also be streamed online for audiences across the world.

The opening ceremony on Friday will be inaugurated by Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke. Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap and Opposition Leader Prathamesh Gite will attend as chief guests.

Follow us on