Nashik: Special Weekend ST Bus To Samrad Launched, Big Boost For Trekkers And Tourists | Sourced

Nashik: In a move that will benefit trekkers and tourists, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) has started a special weekend bus service between Nashik and Samrad in Akole taluka. The service was inaugurated on April 25 and will run on Saturdays and Sundays.

This is the first direct bus service connecting Nashik to popular trekking and tourist spots such as Kalsubai Peak, Sandhan Valley, Ratangad and the Bhandardara region. Earlier, visitors had to depend on private vehicles, which were costly and not always easily available.

The service was introduced after the Sahya Mitra Foundation submitted a request to ST authorities, highlighting the difficulties faced by tourists and local commuters. Acting on this, the ST administration launched the new route.

Officials, including Transport Officer Kiran Bhosale and Bhaskar Thakur, were present at the inauguration. Members of Sahya Mitra Mandal and Nashik Cyclists Foundation also attended the event.

The new Nashik–Shendi–Samrad route is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the region. Visitors have welcomed the move, saying it will make travel easier and more affordable.

According to the schedule, the bus will run only on weekends. On Saturdays, it will leave Nashik at 3:15 PM and return from Samrad at 6:15 PM. On Sundays, the first trip will depart from Nashik at 6:00 AM and return at 9:00 AM, while the second trip will leave Nashik at 3:15 PM and return at 6:15 PM.

The ST Corporation has appealed to tourists and residents to make use of this service.