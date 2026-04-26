Nashik: ‘Death Prediction’ Scam, Businessman Duped Of ₹8.76 Crore By Godman Ashok Kharat | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: A serious case of alleged fraud and exploitation in the name of superstition has come to light. Businessman Lalit Pofale from Worli has filed a complaint at the Sarkarwada Police Station against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat for extorting ₹8.76 crore.



According to the complaint, Kharat allegedly instilled fear in Pofale by claiming that his parents were under a “death prediction” (mrutyuyog). To avert this supposed danger, Kharat convinced him to perform expensive rituals like “Avatar Puja” and “Siddha Puja” at a dargah in Vavi and even on the seashore in Thiruvananthapuram. Through these so-called spiritual remedies, he reportedly extracted crores of rupees.



Pofale, who was earlier associated as a trustee with Kharat’s ‘Shivnika Sansthan’, stepped down from the position on August 8, 2025, after concerns arose about Kharat’s activities. During the investigation, Kharat allegedly projected Pofale as his Chartered Accountant (CA). However, Pofale has strongly denied this claim, clarifying that he only worked as a banking loan consultant and never handled Kharat’s financial accounts. He also revealed that Kharat’s financial dealings were managed by someone else.

Based on the complaint, police have now registered a case, and further investigation is underway.