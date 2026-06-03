Nashik: Uday Samant Reaffirms Mahayuti Unity; Says Coordination Committee Will Resolve Differences | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has asserted that the Mahayuti alliance remains strong and united, stating that any differences among its constituent parties will be resolved through dialogue and coordination.



Addressing a press conference in Nashik, Samant said that while minor differences may exist among alliance partners, all issues would be settled in accordance with the directions of party leadership. He emphasised that no party or leader would be treated unfairly and reiterated that the Mahayuti coalition remains “unbreakable.”



Speaking about the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Samant said discussions among senior Mahayuti leaders are ongoing. He noted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Girish Mahajan, and senior NCP leader Sunetra Pawar have been in communication regarding candidates and expressed confidence that a positive consensus would soon emerge.



On the Nashik Graduates’ Constituency candidature, Samant described Narendra Darade and Kishor Darade as deserving candidates. Expressing full faith in Girish Mahajan, he said that final coordination regarding Mahayuti candidates would be achieved through his efforts.



Responding to reports of discontent within the alliance, Samant said it would be incorrect to interpret a leader’s absence from a press conference as a sign of dissatisfaction. Referring to Suhas Anna’s absence, he clarified that it should not be viewed as an indication of resentment, adding that discussions with all leaders are continuing and everyone remains committed to the alliance’s collective position.



Commenting on political disputes involving the Shiv Sena, Samant claimed that the faction led by Eknath Shinde enjoys complete public support. He dismissed the opposition’s claims and expressed confidence that Mahayuti candidates would emerge victorious.



Reacting to a court petition filed against Ganesh Gite, Samant alleged that it was part of a “fake narrative.” He also appealed to those who have filed objections or petitions against Mahayuti candidates across Maharashtra to withdraw them.



Reaffirming confidence in the alliance, Samant said that the three major Mahayuti partners, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, would secure victory with a two-thirds majority, underscoring that the alliance remains united and strong.