Nashik: Proposed Sewage Pumping Station At Adgaon Cancelled; Relief For Farmers And Residents | Sourced

Nashik: The proposed Sewage Pumping Station (SPS) project at Adgaon has been permanently cancelled following strong opposition from local farmers and residents. The decision, taken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), comes after sustained efforts and follow-up by MLA Adv. Rahul Dhikle, bringing significant relief to the local community.



The NMC had planned to establish a sewage pumping station in the Adgaon area. However, residents and farmers had raised concerns from the outset, fearing that the project could adversely affect nearby residential settlements, agricultural land, and public health. As a result, the proposal faced strong resistance from the local community.



In response to these concerns, a delegation of local residents met MLA Adv. Rahul Dhikle presented their grievances. Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the sentiments of the people, Dhikle promptly approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking their intervention and providing detailed information about the matter.



Following Dhikle’s efforts, the state government took immediate cognisance of the issue and sought a detailed report from the Nashik Municipal Corporation. After conducting a ground assessment, the civic administration submitted a comprehensive report outlining the actual situation.



Taking into account the report’s findings, local opposition, and public sentiment, the government made a favourable decision. Subsequently, the Nashik Municipal Corporation officially cancelled the proposed sewage pumping station project.



The decision is being viewed as a major victory for local residents, as it safeguards agricultural land, environmental interests, and the well-being of the community. Farmers, residents, and various social organizations have welcomed the move, expressing satisfaction over the outcome and acknowledging the collective efforts of the people and their elected representative.