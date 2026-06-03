Nashik: 'Roads Resemble A Ploughed Field,' Says MP Rajabhau Waje; Demands Immediate Repairs | SansadTV

Nashik: Expressing strong displeasure over the deteriorating condition of roads in Nashik city, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has written to the Nashik Municipal Commissioner demanding immediate corrective measures.



In his letter, Waje highlighted that unseasonal rains have exposed the poor state of roads across the city, with potholes appearing on major roads as well as internal colony roads. He warned that the situation poses a serious threat to public safety and could lead to a rise in road accidents, particularly during the upcoming monsoon season.



The MP noted that Nashik, one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing industrial, religious and tourism hubs, cannot afford such poor infrastructure. Waterlogged potholes make it difficult for motorists to identify road hazards, increasing the risk of accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders.

Waje said citizens are facing severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion caused by damaged roads. Areas such as Ambad, Satpur, Indiranagar, CIDCO, Panchavati, Makhmalabad, Gangapur Road, Nashik Road and newly developed suburbs have witnessed growing complaints regarding road conditions. He also raised concerns about stagnant rainwater leading to mosquito breeding and public health issues.

Questioning the quality of road works, Waje pointed out that several recently constructed roads have developed potholes after the first spell of rain. He demanded accountability from contractors and civic officials responsible for substandard work.



The MP urged the municipal administration to:

Undertake immediate repairs of pothole-ridden roads.

Take strict action against contractors responsible for poor-quality work.

Prepare and implement a special road repair action plan.

Develop a long-term strategy for durable road infrastructure in the city’s expanding areas.



Criticising the administration's repeated justification that inconvenience is unavoidable due to preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Waje said the real issues are poor planning, delays in approvals and funding, and lack of control over contractors.



“The absence of proper planning, delayed approvals and funds, weak supervision of contractors and hasty execution of works have pushed the city into this miserable condition. Colony roads and newly developed residential areas have been neglected for years. Nashik today resembles a ploughed field,” Waje said.

