Nashik: Two World Record Attempts Planned Ahead Of Kumbh Flag-Hoisting Ceremony |

Nashik: Two world record attempts are being planned in Nashik ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar. The initiatives aim to spread the message of the Kumbh Mela among the public and promote devotion, awareness and community participation.

A mass Shankhnaad (conch-blowing ceremony) involving 501 participants will be held at Yashwant Maharaj Ground on Oct 25, while a collective Ganga-Godavari Aarti will be organised at Ramkund on Oct 31, the day of the flag-hoisting ceremony, with the participation of approximately 6,500 members of tribal communities.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh announced the initiatives at a press conference held at the authority's office.

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Bhakticharan Das Maharaj, Jaywant Gaydhani of the Ramteerth Goda Seva Samiti and Godavari Aarti coordinator Pradeep Bachhav were among those present.

Singh said the initiatives were being organised in collaboration with voluntary organisations, committees and citizens to spread the message of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to villages across the district.

The first world record attempt, organised in association with the Anant Vijay Shankhnaad Group, is scheduled for Oct 25 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Yashwant Maharaj Ground, where 501 participants will blow conches simultaneously.

Shankhnaad will also be performed during the flag-hoisting ceremonies at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The second initiative, organised in collaboration with the Ramteerth Godavari Seva Samiti, will feature a collective Ganga-Godavari Aarti at Ramkund on the evening of Oct 31.

Members of tribal communities from across the district are expected to participate in large numbers, with training and preparations already underway in various villages.

The stretch from Ahilyabai Holkar Bridge to the Ramkund precincts is proposed to be reserved for the ceremony.

Municipal Corporation to assist with cleanliness and arrangements

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri said the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) would extend all necessary assistance, including comprehensive cleaning of the Ramkund ghat area.

Considering the expected gathering of devotees and the scale of the event, special attention would be given to managing the premises, she said.

6,559 participants registered

Godavari Aarti coordinator Pradeep Bachhav said residents from 650 villages across seven talukas of Nashik district, along with people from 28 settlements within the city, would participate in the initiative.

Preparations among tribal communities are underway.

Jaywant Gaydhani said 6,559 participants had registered for the event so far.

Vrushali also shared details of the Shankhnaad programme.