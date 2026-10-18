Nashik: Installation Of 51-Foot And 31-Foot Dharmadhwajas Completed At Ramkund |

Nashik: The installation of two Dharmadhwaja (religious flag masts), measuring 51 feet and 31 feet, has been completed at Ramkund ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for Oct 31 as part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

A brass figure of Garuda has been mounted on the main mast, while a brass figure of Makara (crocodile) has been placed on the second mast.

The installation work, carried out with the help of a 50-foot crane, continued throughout Friday (Oct 16). The masts have been adorned with brass plating designed to withstand rain, wind and other weather conditions during the Kumbh Mela and in the years that follow.

The ceremony is expected to draw a large gathering of sadhus, mahants, priests, local residents and devotees. The flag-hoisting event will mark the formal commencement of the religious period and the preparatory phase for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Preparations are underway for the ceremony at Ramkund. Following the removal of huts at Gauri Tatangana, encroachments near Tatakutekhar Bridge have also been cleared.

Special design and religious significance of the Dharmadhwaja

Makara: A brass figure of Makara (crocodile) has been mounted on the second mast. Makara is considered the vahana (vehicle) of the sacred Ganga and Godavari rivers and symbolises water, purity and prosperity.

Kamala Peetha: A Kamala Peetha (lotus-shaped pedestal) has been constructed at the base of the mast. The lotus is considered a symbol of purity, knowledge and spiritual endeavour and is regarded as significant in auspicious undertakings.

Mangal Kalash: A Mangal Kalash (auspicious pot) has been placed atop the flagstaff. It symbolises happiness, prosperity, vitality and auspiciousness.

The brass-coated, 51-foot flagstaff has a golden appearance in sunlight.