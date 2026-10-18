Nashik: Maharashtra’s First Grain ATM Launched, Offers 24/7 Access To Foodgrains |

Nashik: Maharashtra's first state-of-the-art Annapurti Grain ATM has been launched in Nashik to enable eligible beneficiaries to collect their foodgrains at their convenience, beyond the fixed operating hours of fair price shops. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Maharashtra government and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), is expected to make the Public Distribution System (PDS) more transparent, efficient and beneficiary-friendly, said State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The grain ATM was inaugurated by Bhujbal at Distillery Quarters on Gorewadi Road, near the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Nashik Road. District Collector Ayush Prasad, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kale, District Food Distribution Officer Ramesh Gaikwad, along with officials, employees and beneficiaries, were present on the occasion.

Bhujbal said the government was committed to ensuring that eligible beneficiaries received their entitled foodgrains on time and with dignity by addressing difficulties in the public distribution system. With modern technology increasingly being adopted across sectors, its effective use in foodgrain distribution was essential.

Maharashtra has around 54,000 fair price shops serving approximately seven to seven-and-a-half crore beneficiaries. Ensuring distribution of the prescribed quantity of foodgrains, eliminating procedural errors and delivering benefits to eligible recipients remain key priorities. The grain ATM will particularly benefit people who find it difficult to visit fair price shops during fixed hours because of work commitments.

He added that transparency in the PDS was being strengthened through electronic point-of-sale (e-POS) devices, Aadhaar-based authentication and digital records. Reducing unnecessary stages in the procurement, transportation and distribution of foodgrains would save time and improve operational efficiency.

The government aims to make food distribution more accessible while ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements under the National Food Security Act.

District Collector Ayush Prasad thanked Bhujbal for facilitating the launch of the grain ATM in Nashik and urged citizens to make use of the facility, which will enable eligible beneficiaries to collect foodgrains round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kale said the initiative would make foodgrain collection more convenient for all eligible beneficiaries, including migrant workers.

Of the three grain ATMs planned for Maharashtra, Nashik is the first location where the facility has been launched. The next two are proposed to be established in Nagpur and Thane.

During the inauguration, Bhujbal also distributed foodgrains to beneficiaries through the ATM.