Nashik: Astrologer Gives Written Undertaking To Stop Selling ‘Miraculous’ Black Threads | AI Representative

Nashik: A Panchavati-based astrologer, who frequently appears on television and remains in the public eye, has submitted a written undertaking to the police following a complaint by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS). The astrologer, who allegedly sold a black thread worth just a few paise for ₹900 while claiming it possessed miraculous powers, assured the police that he would not repeat the practice.

During Navratri, the astrologer had claimed on social media that tying a supposedly mantra-charged black thread around the right wrist could eliminate negative energy and help people achieve success. He had also posted WhatsApp status updates purportedly showing evidence of people benefiting from the thread. Objecting to these claims, ANiS challenged him to demonstrate the alleged supernatural powers and submitted a complaint to the Panchavati police.

Panchavati Police Inspector Sunil Pawar summoned the astrologer to the police station and examined his bank account and other relevant details. Following the inquiry, discussions were held between the police, the astrologer and ANiS activists. The activists counselled him on the importance of scientific temper and challenged the claims made in the name of supernatural powers.

The astrologer reportedly admitted that he had resorted to the practice to expand his business and acknowledged that it was wrong. He assured the police that he would not engage in such activities again and submitted a written undertaking to that effect. As the activists faced certain technical difficulties in proceeding with the registration of a criminal case, he was allowed to mend his ways.

ANiS activists also challenged the astrologer to scientifically prove that predictive astrology is a science, offering a prize of ₹21 lakh if he could establish his claim. He declined to take up the challenge, the organisation said, adding that its intervention had helped prevent further public deception.

ANiS activists Krishna Chandgude, Prahlad Misri, Prof Asha Landge, Mahendra Datrange, Komal Varde and Ranjan Londhe were present during the proceedings. The organisation has appealed to anyone who believes they have been cheated in a similar manner to contact ANiS or the police.

“Predictive astrology is a sham and an art of selling dreams. Although predictive astrology itself does not fall within the ambit of criminal law, many astrologers engage in superstitious practices that may amount to offences. In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, we will keep a close watch on such fraudulent activities,” said ANiS state executive secretary Krishna Chandgude.