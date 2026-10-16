Nashik: Five FDA Officials Suspended Over 252-Tonne Supari Disposal |

Nashik: Five officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Nashik division have been suspended in connection with alleged irregularities in the Malegaon supari (betel nut) case. The action follows allegations of procedural violations, questionable documentation and discrepancies in records relating to the disposal of a seized stock of betel nuts. The development has caused a stir in administrative circles across Nashik and Maharashtra. The action was reportedly taken on the directions of Minister Narhari Zirwal and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Disposal of 252 tonnes of supari under scanner

The case dates back to Feb 11, 2024, when the FDA's intelligence department seized 252.328 metric tonnes of betel nuts stored in 3,605 sacks in Malegaon. The market value of the seized stock was estimated at around ₹10 crore. Laboratory tests reportedly found the material unfit for human consumption, following which a court ordered its destruction. However, questions arose over whether the entire stock had actually been destroyed or whether the disposal had merely been recorded on paper.

According to inquiry findings reported in the media, the claim that such a large quantity of betel nuts had been destroyed using 11 trucks in a single day raised suspicions. Discrepancies were also reportedly found in records concerning vehicles and witnesses mentioned in the disposal documents. The reported absence of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board permission and supporting expenditure bills further raised questions about the procedure followed. The inquiry also examined whether senior officials had been informed about the action and whether the court's directions had been implemented in practice.

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Five officials suspended

The five officials reported to have been suspended are:

Avinash Dabhade, Food Safety Officer (Intelligence), Nashik

Amit Raskar, Food Safety Officer

Gopal Kasar, Food Safety Officer

Yogesh Deshmukh, Food Safety Officer

Suvarna Mahajan, Food Safety Officer

The suspension action was reported on Oct 15. The development has brought renewed attention to accountability within the food safety enforcement system, the disposal of seized goods and compliance with court orders.

The case has raised serious questions about the handling of seized food products and the verification of official disposal records. However, suspension is an administrative measure, and the allegations against the officials will have to be assessed through the appropriate inquiry and legal process before any conclusions can be drawn.