Nashik: High Court Deadline Triggers Race For Nominated Corporator Posts In NMC |

Nashik: Political activity has intensified in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) as parties prepare to finalise their nominees for 10 nominated corporator posts. The process, which had remained pending for nearly nine months, has gained momentum following directions from the Bombay High Court. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is expected to get the largest share with six seats, faces the challenge of selecting candidates from among a large number of aspirants.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has held a meeting with leaders of various party groups and issued instructions regarding the appointment process. The parties have been asked to submit the names of their nominees, along with recommendation letters, by Oct 21, 2026. The administration will subsequently scrutinise the applications and supporting documents before proceeding with the next stage of the process.

With the deadline approaching, aspirants have intensified their efforts to secure the backing of party leaders. The selection process has become a significant issue within the local political establishment, particularly in the BJP, where the number of contenders is reportedly much higher than the six seats available.

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High Court Directions Expedite Process

The appointment of nominated corporators had remained pending following the municipal elections. The delay led to legal intervention, with the Bombay High Court directing the authorities on Sept 29, 2026, to complete the appointment of all 10 nominated corporators within six weeks.

The municipal administration had sought an additional four months to complete the process. However, the court did not grant the extension, requiring the authorities to proceed within the stipulated timeframe.

The court's directions have brought urgency to the process, prompting political parties to accelerate internal consultations and finalise their recommendations.

Possible Distribution Of 10 Seats

Based on the strength of the 122 elected corporators in the civic body, the expected distribution of the nominated seats is as follows:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 6

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) 2

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) 1

Congress 1

Total 10

The BJP is expected to secure the largest share. However, finalising six candidates from among the aspirants is likely to be a major challenge for its leadership. The other parties will also have to identify suitable candidates within their respective quotas. The distribution remains subject to the formal nomination and appointment process.

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BJP Faces Challenge In Selecting Six Nominees

The race for nominated corporator posts is not limited to candidates who lost the municipal elections. Party office-bearers, grassroots workers and individuals with contributions in social and public life are also understood to be seeking consideration.

With six seats potentially available to the BJP, the leadership will have to balance competing claims while considering the contributions of party workers and the representation of different sections within the organisation.

The selection process is expected to involve consultations among local leaders and senior party functionaries. However, the final list of candidates has not yet been officially confirmed.

For the BJP leadership, the immediate task is to select nominees while managing expectations among those who may not make the final list.

Eligibility And Scrutiny To Play Key Role

The appointment of nominated corporators is governed by the applicable municipal laws and eligibility requirements. Apart from political recommendations, candidates must satisfy the relevant legal criteria.

Individuals with experience or contributions in fields such as education, social work, administration and public life may be considered, subject to the applicable provisions.

The municipal administration will examine the applications and supporting documents submitted by the parties. The subsequent process will determine which candidates qualify for appointment.

With the deadline for submitting nominations approaching, the next few days are expected to be crucial for the parties. Group leaders will have to finalise the names of eligible candidates and submit the necessary recommendations to the municipal administration.

The contest for the 10 posts has therefore emerged as an important test of internal coordination within the parties, particularly as they seek to balance organisational considerations, local representation and the expectations of aspiring candidates.