Nashik: Central Railway Holds Industry Meet To Boost Rail Freight And Logistics |

Nashik: With the objective of creating new business opportunities by connecting Nashik district's industrial and agricultural sectors with rail freight services, the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway organised the Rail Freight and Logistics Industry Interaction Meet 2026 at the Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) auditorium in Nashik on Wednesday (Oct 14). Around 200 representatives from industry, agriculture, logistics and the district administration participated in the event.

The meeting, chaired by Bhusawal Divisional Railway Manager Punit Agrawal, focused on strengthening coordination between the railway administration and the industrial sector, exploring new avenues for freight transportation and addressing transportation-related challenges faced by businesses.

Deputy Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer (Traffic) Arun Kumar Nair and IRIEEN Additional Director General DL Meena were among the senior railway officials present. Representatives of several prominent organisations, including Kalyani Cast Tech, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Mahindra Logistics, Adani Cement, UltraTech Cement, Mint Logistics and Shree Roadways, also participated in the interaction.

Focus On Enhancing Freight Facilities

Providing an overview of ongoing and proposed railway projects, Agrawal said the railway administration was working towards strengthening freight transportation facilities. He emphasised that understanding customers' concerns and addressing their problems would remain a priority.

Senior railway officials briefed participants on the availability of freight rakes and wagons, existing loading points and initiatives being undertaken to increase freight movement. The discussions also explored ways to improve the efficiency and accessibility of railway freight services for industries.

The meeting included a presentation on Indian Railways' 52 Reforms Wagon Policy. Industry representatives shared suggestions and proposals concerning the transportation of new categories of goods by rail, development of additional freight routes, strengthening logistics connectivity and making rail-based transportation more cost-effective.

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Scope For Industrial And Agricultural Growth

Considering Nashik district's expanding industrial base and substantial agricultural production, participants highlighted the potential for further development of rail freight services in the region. Improved railway connectivity and freight-handling facilities could help businesses streamline transportation, expand market access and explore new commercial opportunities.

The interaction concluded with an emphasis on developing railway services in line with the specific requirements of industries and encouraging greater use of rail transportation. The initiative is expected to facilitate closer engagement between railway officials and industry stakeholders while identifying practical solutions to freight and logistics challenges in Nashik district.