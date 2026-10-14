Nashik: Demand Raised To Rename Ozar Airport After Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad | AI

Nashik: A demand has been raised to name Nashik's Ozar Airport after Padmashri Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary. Captain Kunal Gaikwad of the Bharatiya Hitarakshak Sabha has submitted a formal representation to the authorities in this regard.

Dadasaheb Gaikwad, born Bhaurao Krishnaji Gaikwad, was born on Oct 15, 1902, in Nashik district. He was a close associate and trusted companion of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He played a leading role in the Mahad Satyagraha in 1927, the historic Kalaram Temple entry Satyagraha in Nashik in 1930 and movements aimed at securing land rights for the landless.

Throughout his life, he struggled for social equality, human dignity and the rights of the marginalised. In 1968, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri award.

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In 1962, at the insistence of Indira Gandhi, Dadasaheb reportedly facilitated the uncontested election of Yashwantrao Chavan from Nashik. Subsequently, Indira Gandhi invited Dadasaheb to Delhi and asked him what he desired. Instead of seeking anything for himself or his family, Dadasaheb requested that the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory, originally slated for Sangli, be established in Nashik. According to the memorandum, this request was granted, leading to the establishment of the HAL factory at Ozar.

According to the account presented in the memorandum, Dadasaheb saved Babasaheb Ambedkar's life on two occasions. Once, when Ambedkar began to drown in the Godavari River, Dadasaheb jumped in and rescued him. He also reportedly protected Ambedkar from a snakebite during the Mahad Satyagraha.

During the Mahad Satyagraha, when Ambedkar suggested withdrawing the agitation, Dadasaheb reportedly took a firm stand. His wife had handed him a box of bangles, telling him, "Do not return until the agitation succeeds." Consequently, a unified voice rose from the crowd, declaring, "We, too, will not turn back," and the agitation ultimately succeeded.

The memorandum states that airports are not merely travel hubs but significant symbols showcasing a city's identity, history and cultural heritage to the world. Nashik's identity is deeply rooted in the tradition of saints, social transformation and movements for equality.

It further states that naming Ozar Airport after Dadasaheb Gaikwad would introduce citizens across the country to his ideology and contributions. The move would also inspire the new generation with the values of social justice, equality and constitutional principles.

Key Demands

Nashik's Ozar Airport should be renamed Padmashri Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad International Airport, Nashik.

An official proposal for the renaming should be placed before the Maharashtra State Cabinet, and the necessary administrative procedures should be initiated.

The Maharashtra Government should follow up with the relevant Central Government ministry to secure the necessary approvals for the renaming proposal.

The government should give serious consideration to the demand, take a positive decision and officially inform the petitioners about the renaming process.

Captain Kunal Gaikwad stated in the memorandum that Dadasaheb Gaikwad spent his entire life fighting for the rights of the marginalised. Associating Nashik airport with his name would be a moment of pride for Maharashtra and a significant milestone in the history of social justice, he said.

The memorandum was submitted on Oct 13, 2026.