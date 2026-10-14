Nashik: TCS Case Sees Court Hearings Begin In Six Cases, All Trials To Be Heard Together

Nashik: Arguments Begin In Six Of Nine TCS Religious Conversion Cases |

Nashik: The alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has reached a significant stage in the judicial process. Of the nine criminal cases registered in connection with the matter, arguments before the framing of charges have begun in six cases.

In a move aimed at ensuring coordinated judicial proceedings, a case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station has been transferred from the Nashik Road Sessions Court to the Nashik District and Sessions Court. The Principal District and Sessions Judge ordered the transfer to facilitate the hearing of all related cases in the same court.

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Nine Cases Registered, Arguments Underway In Six

A total of nine cases were registered at the Deolali Camp and Mumbai Naka police stations after the matter came to light in March 2026. The allegations include sexual harassment of young women, hurting religious sentiments, rape of a woman and an alleged attempt to convert a young man to another religion.

Following the investigation, charge sheets were filed in the relevant cases. Arguments before the framing of charges have now commenced in six of the nine cases. At this stage, the court will examine the nature of the allegations, the findings of the investigation and the material placed before it before deciding the further course of proceedings.

Suspected Conspiracy Through WhatsApp Group

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case has reportedly gathered important evidence. Investigators suspect that the accused created a dedicated WhatsApp group to plan their activities.

The allegations under investigation reportedly relate to luring young women, sexual assault, harassment and an alleged attempt at religious conversion. Names reported in connection with the case include Danish Shaikh, Tauseef Attar, Nida Khan, Mateen Patel, Ashwini Chainani, Raza Memon, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh and Hanif Shaikh.

The allegations against the individuals are subject to judicial scrutiny, and they cannot be considered guilty unless the charges are proved in court.

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Next Hearing Scheduled For Oct 19

In the case registered at Deolali Camp, the appearance of the accused concerned was recorded in court, and the first stage of arguments was reportedly completed. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct 19, 2026.

Bringing all related cases before a single court is expected to facilitate better coordination in the examination of evidence, allegations and legal proceedings. The developments at the upcoming hearing and the progress of arguments before the framing of charges will be closely watched in Nashik and across Maharashtra.