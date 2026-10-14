 Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Wins Bronze At National Ranking Table Tennis Championship
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Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Wins Bronze At National Ranking Table Tennis Championship

Swara secured her place in the semifinals with an impressive 3-0 victory over Delhi's Tushtee Sood in the quarterfinals. However, she narrowly missed out on a place in the final after losing to Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan in a closely contested semifinal. Swara went down 8-11, 9-11, 9-11, losing the match 0-3. As a result, she had to settle for the bronze medal

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Wins Bronze At National Ranking Table Tennis Championship
Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Wins Bronze At National Ranking Table Tennis Championship |

Nashik: Swara Karmarkar of Nashik won the bronze medal in the Under-17 girls' category at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in Panchkula, Haryana.

Swara secured her place in the semifinals with an impressive 3-0 victory over Delhi's Tushtee Sood in the quarterfinals. However, she narrowly missed out on a place in the final after losing to Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan in a closely contested semifinal. Swara went down 8-11, 9-11, 9-11, losing the match 0-3. As a result, she had to settle for the bronze medal. In recognition of her performance, she also received a cash prize along with the medal.

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Swara trains regularly under the guidance of coaches Jay Modak and Puneet Desai. Her achievement was applauded by office-bearers and members of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, including president Narendra Chhajed, vice-presidents Milind Kachole and Rajesh Bharvirkar, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi and Suhas Agharkar, who congratulated her on the accomplishment.

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