Nashik: Two Service Roads Worth ₹10 Crore Dug Up Within Two Years For Kumbh Mela Ring Road Project | Sourced

Nashik: Even as large-scale development works are underway across the city for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, fresh instances of poor planning and administrative mismanagement have come to light. Two service roads constructed between Gadhekar Mala and Sinnar Phata at a cost of nearly ₹10 crore are now being dug up with JCB machines barely two years after their completion.

Both roads were around 1.5 kilometres long and 7.5 metres wide. The roads had originally been built using funds from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) of former MP Hemant Godse. However, the roads are now being completely excavated to make way for the proposed Outer Ring Road project.

According to officials, the alignment of the Ring Road was later shifted nearly 20 metres towards the eastern side, resulting in the newly constructed roads becoming unusable. This has led to allegations that public money worth ₹10 crore has gone to waste and has raised serious questions over planning and coordination within the Municipal Corporation.

The roads were constructed on the stretch between Gadhekar Mala and Sinnar Phata. There were no major residential settlements or layouts on either side at the time. However, after the roads were built, land prices in the surrounding area reportedly increased significantly. Bridge construction work over nearby natural drainage channels had also been completed as part of the development.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation’s Construction Department stated that a Development Plan (DP) road had already been proposed in the area. To prevent encroachments on the reserved land, the civic body had constructed service roads on both sides at its own expense. Gravel work on the roads had been completed, but the final asphalt layer was not laid after the Ring Road project was announced.

Former MP Hemant Godse criticised the decision and said the existing roads could easily have been integrated into the Ring Road project. “There was absolutely no need to demolish the roads. This is a complete wastage of public money,” he said.

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Former corporator Bajirao Bhagwat also attacked the administration over the issue. He remarked that spending ₹10 crore on roads only to dig them up later reflected serious negligence and misuse of taxpayers’ money.

The incident has triggered resentment among citizens, with many questioning the lack of proper planning in the ongoing works related to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations. Residents have demanded that the Municipal Corporation adopt better planning and coordination in future projects to avoid such large-scale wastage of public funds.