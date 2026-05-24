Nashik: Sister Brutally Killed During Family Dispute In Deola; Accused Caught by Villagers | Representative Pic

Nashik: A shocking murder incident has come to light from Deola taluka in Nashik district, where a woman was brutally killed during a family dispute. The accused allegedly attempted to attack his wife during an argument, but the knife blow struck his sister in the chest, leading to her death.

The incident took place in the Bhaur Phata area of Deola taluka. The deceased has been identified as Chhaya Dnyaneshwar Jadhav. According to police, the accused, Shyam Anandas Mali, a resident of Dhondbe in Chandwad taluka, had allegedly been harassing and physically assaulting his wife Maya for a long time. He would reportedly abuse her and demand money while under the influence of alcohol. Troubled by the repeated harassment, Maya had returned to her maternal home.

On Friday, Chhaya Jadhav, along with her husband Dnyaneshwar, her mother and brother, visited Shyam Mali’s house to settle the family dispute. During the discussion, Shyam allegedly lost his temper, pulled out a knife and tried to attack his wife Maya. However, the blow missed her and instead struck his sister Chhaya in the chest.

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Chhaya collapsed on the spot after the attack. Family members immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Another person was also injured during the incident.

Following a complaint filed by Chhaya’s husband, Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, at Deola Police Station, police registered a murder case against the accused. Villagers caught hold of Shyam Mali at the scene and later handed him over to the police.

The incident has created shock and tension in the area, with local residents demanding strict punishment for the accused. Police are carrying out further investigation into the case.