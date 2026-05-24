Nashik: Government Schemes Reach Tribal Doorsteps As Janbhagidari Abhiyan Launched Across District | AI

Nashik: The 'Janbhagidari Abhiyan' (Public Participation Campaign) has been launched with great enthusiasm in the district under the ambitious central and state government initiatives: the 'Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Abhiyan' and the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.' With the objective of ensuring that tribal communities residing in remote and extremely remote areas receive the benefits of all government schemes under a single roof, a special campaign was organised by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (Kalwan) office at Ramwadi, located under the Rankheda Gram Panchayat in Nandgaon Taluka.

Approximately 150 to 200 citizens belonging to the local Katkari, Thakar, and Bhill communities attended the 'Beneficiary Saturation' camp organised as part of the Janbhagidari Abhiyan. They received information regarding various welfare schemes and availed themselves of direct benefits. To spare citizens the trouble of making repeated rounds to government offices, key departments such as Revenue, Tribal Development, Health, and Women and Child Development reached the public directly at their doorsteps through this camp. The camp provided detailed guidance on various schemes of the Tribal Development Department, certificates issued by the Revenue Department, health check-ups, and matters related to women's self-help groups.

Read Also Nashik: Licenses Of 17 Agro Service Centres Suspended Ahead Of Kharif Season

During the public hearing organised under the 'Adisewa Kendra' initiative, citizens' local grievances and difficulties were heard directly, and immediate guidance and solutions were provided on the spot. The event was attended by a large number of officials and staff from various departments, including Assistant Project Officer Navnath Janagar; Nandgaon's Naib Tehsildars Kurhe and Mahajan; the local Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch; Women and Child Development Project Officer Nirbhavane; the Taluka Health Officer; and MSRLM Block Manager Bhadane.

"The Janbhagidari Abhiyan is being implemented by converging the schemes of all government departments to ensure the economic and social upliftment of tribal communities across the state." Beneficiary saturation camps are being organised in all villages covered under the 'PM-JANMAN' and 'Dharti Aaba Abhiyan' initiatives. Members of the Scheduled Tribes are urged to actively participate in these camps and avail themselves of the benefits of the schemes to which they are rightfully entitled,” said Dr Kashmira Sankhe, Assistant Collector and Project Officer (Kalwan)