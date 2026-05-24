Nashik: Licenses Of 17 Agro Service Centres Suspended Ahead Of Kharif Season | File/ Representative Image

Nashik: In the backdrop of the Kharif Season 2026, the Agriculture Department has launched a special inspection drive across the district under the directives of the District Collector to ensure that farmers receive quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides without any fraud or malpractice.



During the inspections, several agro service centres were found violating regulations, maintaining improper records, and committing irregularities in fertiliser sales. Notices were issued to the concerned centres; however, after receiving unsatisfactory explanations, the licenses of 17 agro service centres have been suspended, informed District Superintendent Agriculture Officer and Licensing Authority Ravindra Mane.



During the inspection, it was observed that some fertilizer and pesticide dealers failed to timely accept acknowledgements received from companies while conducting transactions through e-POS machines. Discrepancies were also found between the stock shown in the e-POS system and the actual stock available. In addition, inconsistencies in cash books and stock registers, as well as failure to maintain mandatory fertiliser distribution records, were detected. Accordingly, action has been initiated against the concerned centres as per the rules.



The department further stated that from April 1, 2026 till date, licenses of a total of 86 agro service centres have been suspended across the district due to various irregularities related to the sale of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides. Agro service centres have been instructed to ensure a smooth supply of agricultural inputs to farmers during the Kharif season. Strict punitive action will be taken against any centre found selling substandard products or charging rates higher than the prescribed prices.



Appeal to Farmers

Farmers have been urged to purchase fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides only from authorised agro service centres. They should insist on proper bills and ensure that transactions are carried out through e-POS machines. In case of overcharging, irregular transactions, or any malpractice by agro centres, farmers should immediately contact the Agriculture Officer at the concerned Panchayat Samiti or the District Superintendent Agriculture Officer’s office.



Complaints can also be registered at the district-level control room on 7821032408 or through WhatsApp, Ravindra Mane appealed.