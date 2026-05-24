Nashik: Civil Supplies And Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Assures Adequate Fuel Stock, Urges Citizens To Avoid Panic Buying | File Photo



Nashik: Amid fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices due to recent international developments, rumours of a possible fuel shortage in Maharashtra have been spreading over the past few days. However, Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has clarified that the state has an adequate stock of petrol and diesel and there is no shortage of fuel.



Speaking to the media, Bhujbal said that citizens should avoid panic buying and unnecessary stockpiling of petrol and diesel. He noted that in recent days, many people have been purchasing fuel beyond their actual needs, resulting in a nearly 20 per cent increase in petrol and diesel sales in May compared with normal consumption levels.



“The Prime Minister, the Central Government, and the State Government are fully capable of ensuring adequate fuel supply to every citizen. Therefore, there is no need to create excess stock due to rumours or fear,” Bhujbal stated.



He also shared district-wise fuel sales data from various parts of Maharashtra for the past few days. Appealing for public cooperation, Bhujbal urged citizens to remain calm, purchase fuel only as needed, and support the administration in maintaining smooth supply management.