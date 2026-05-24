Nashik: Police Tighten Noose Around Mateen Patel For Allegedly Sheltering Nida Khan In TCS Case; Surrender Likely On Monday | Sourced

Nashik: The Crime Branch of the Nashik Police has intensified action against AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan, the accused in the TCS company conversion and harassment case. Police have issued a notice to Patel, tightening legal pressure on him. According to sources, after receiving the notice, Patel has decided to surrender to the police, with Monday likely fixed for the move.



The controversial “Corporate Jihad” case in Nashik, which has sparked outrage across the state, has reportedly revealed direct links to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Police investigations found that the prime accused, Nida Khan, was allegedly provided shelter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to help her evade arrest. Following this, legal action has been initiated against AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel.

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A case has been registered against Patel at the Devlali Camp Police Station for allegedly providing shelter to an accused. Earlier, a Nashik Police team had visited Sambhajinagar in search of him, but he was not found. However, after the filing of the chargesheet and the subsequent notice served by the police, Patel is said to have softened his stance.



Sheltering Nida Khan has reportedly proved costly for Patel. Authorities had already taken action against his residence, office, and the location where Nida Khan was allegedly hiding, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation also carrying out operations at these premises.



With no apparent legal escape route remaining after the notice, sources claim that Patel is now expected to voluntarily surrender before the Nashik Police on Monday.