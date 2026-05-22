Nashik SIT Files 1,500-Page Chargesheet In TCS Employee Harassment Case | File Photo

Nashik: In the sensational case involving alleged molestation, sexual harassment, attempted forced religious conversion, and hurting of religious sentiments of a female employee at multinational company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Nashik Police have taken significant action. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a massive 1,500-page chargesheet before the Additional Sessions and Special Court at Nashik Road. According to investigators, the accused had allegedly carried out the crime in a systematic and pre-planned manner as part of a criminal conspiracy.

The chargesheet has been filed in connection with Crime No. 156/26 registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station against four main accused — Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan, and Mateen Majid Patel. The accused have been booked under various serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SIT, constituted under the directions of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, conducted a technical and scientific investigation and collected substantial evidence. Statements of the victim and 17 key witnesses were recorded before a First-Class Judicial Magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Read Also Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Taken Into MP Police Custody After Surrender

Also Watch:

Investigators claim to have found direct evidence indicating attempts at forced religious conversion and acts hurting religious sentiments. Police have also seized original documents allegedly taken from the victim by the accused in an attempt to change her identity and name.

Further, mobile phones belonging to the victim and the accused, WhatsApp chat screenshots, email trails, medical examination reports, bank statements, and documents related to alleged financial fraud have been submitted before the court. Police have also completed procedures related to the seizure of the vehicle used in the crime, spot panchnama, caste certificates, and identification parade of the seized material.