Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Taken Into MP Police Custody After Surrender | X @SaiRamSays

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, was taken into Madhya Pradesh Police custody after appearing before a court in Jabalpur to surrender, 10 days after the 33-year-old was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills.

Confirming the development, Bhopal CP Sanjay Kumar said, "Yes, he (accused Samarth Singh) has been taken into custody, and our police team is handling the entire process. We have to produce him before the court within 24 hours, so we will do so within the stipulated time."

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Regarding the police application seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to retired judge Giribala Singh, he said, "Yes, this application was filed in the court today."

Singh appeared before a court in Jabalpur, intending to surrender, but the divisional judge declined to accept his plea, instructing him to surrender in Bhopal, which has jurisdiction over the case.

His lawyer reportedly claimed that Singh chose to approach the Jabalpur court due to fears for his safety and potential threats to his life if he travelled to Bhopal.

Earlier in the day, the Bar Council of India (BCI) suspended advocate Samarth Singh from practising law with immediate effect in connection with allegations surrounding the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, just months after their marriage in Bhopal.

Read Also Twisha Sharma Case: Advocate Husband Samarth Singh Barred From Legal Practice

The council noted that an FIR had been registered against him on charges including alleged dowry death, cruelty and related offences, and observed that he was reportedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.

Describing the allegations as serious, the BCI said they had the potential to undermine the dignity and public image of the legal profession.