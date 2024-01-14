Nashik: Two Arrested For Attempted Molestation Of Female Doctor At Bytco Hospital | Representational Image

In an incident of molestation of a doctor the Nashik Road Police apprehended two individuals. The two suspects were arrested for attempting to molest a female doctor at the Nashik Municipal Corporation's new Bytco Hospital. A case has been registered against them for obstruction of government work and attempted molestation.



The incident unfolded while a lady doctor was on duty at Bytco Hospital. Two youths entered the premises, with one of them making obscene gestures and attempting to molest the doctor. Despite efforts by the security guard to remove them, the duo persisted, verbally harassing the lady doctor with indecent gestures. Subsequently, they followed her and made a second attempt to molest her.



Read Also Pune's Sujit Deshmukh Departs For Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration

In the face of this alarming situation, the targeted doctor promptly contacted her seniors and alerted the police station. Law enforcement officers reached the scene and apprehended both suspects. One of the individuals even issued a threat, warning of consequences if a complaint were filed against them.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Akash Chandrakant Nevde (28, Res. Borade Mala, Jail Road, Nashik Road) and Rehman Jafar Sheikh (22, Res. Rajwada, Deolali Village, Nashik Road). Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke is guiding the ongoing investigation.