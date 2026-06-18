Nashik: Tribal Water Management Model Showcased At Global Water Summit In Singapore, Lauded At SIWW 2026 | Sourced

Nashik: A low-cost, community-driven sustainable water management model developed in remote tribal regions of Nashik, Maharashtra, was showcased before global water experts, policymakers, and development professionals at the prestigious Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2026.



Pramod Gaikwad, Founder of the Nashik-based Social Networking Forum (SNF), was invited as a speaker at the international water conference held under SIWW 2026. During his presentation titled “Water as a Catalyst: A Nexus-Based Model for Empowerment of Tribal Communities in Rural India,” he highlighted how access to sustainable drinking water can drive social, economic, educational, and environmental transformation in rural and tribal communities.



The session was organised under the theme of Stakeholder Engagement and featured international experts including Lucy Thomas, Priscilla Toe, Catherine Heaton, and Lucia Gusmaroli, who shared experiences from their respective countries.



While most presentations focused on urban water management and stakeholder participation in developed nations, Gaikwad drew attention to the severe water scarcity faced by India's remote tribal communities. He demonstrated how long-term, sustainable solutions can be achieved through community participation, local governance, technical expertise, and strategic planning.



Established in 2010, SNF developed its Nexus-Based Water Model in 2014 following extensive field research in drought-prone tribal regions of Maharashtra. The model combines scientific water source identification, restoration of existing infrastructure, community ownership, local participation, and Gram Panchayat-led maintenance to create sustainable drinking water systems at minimal cost.



According to Gaikwad, SNF has successfully transformed 36 remote tribal villages into year-round water-secure communities, directly benefiting more than 70,000 residents. Through integrated initiatives in water, education, and healthcare, the organisation has positively impacted the lives of over 200,000 people.



One of the key case studies presented highlighted the revival of a failed government water supply project. Originally costing around ₹25 lakh and proving ineffective, the scheme was successfully restored by SNF using its Nexus-Based approach for just ₹5 lakh. More than a decade later, the project continues to provide reliable drinking water to local residents.



The presentation also emphasised that the benefits of water security extend far beyond water access. SNF’s field studies have recorded significant improvements in school attendance, public health, employment opportunities, environmental conservation, and overall social welfare in villages that achieved water security.



Delegates from several countries expressed strong interest in the model, particularly its applicability in geographically challenging regions with limited resources. Many participants engaged with Gaikwad after the session to explore the possibility of adapting similar approaches in their own countries.

The invitation marks an important international recognition of SNF’s work and represents the first time its tribal water sustainability model has been presented before a global audience of water policymakers, researchers, utilities, development experts, and sustainability professionals.



“I hope this opportunity will strengthen efforts to find permanent solutions to the water challenges faced by hundreds of tribal villages across India.”

Pramod Gaikwad, Founder, Social Networking Forum (SNF), Nashik



The presentation reinforced the core message of the SNF model: Water is not merely a natural resource; it is a powerful catalyst for human development, dignity, and empowerment.