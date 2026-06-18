Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Demands Urgent Action To Address Rising Leopard-Human Conflict | Facebook

Nashik: In view of the increasing incidents of leopard-human conflict in rural, tribal, and remote areas of Nashik district, Dindori Lok Sabha MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare has urged the State Forest Department to implement urgent and effective measures.

According to Bhagare, leopard sightings have increased significantly in Dindori, Peth, Surgana, Kalwan, Trimbakeshwar, Niphad, Chandwad, Sinnar, and other rural regions, creating fear among farmers, agricultural labourers, women, students, and local residents. The presence of leopards in sugarcane fields, vineyards, orchards, and dense vegetation has led to attacks on livestock, animal losses, and, in some cases, threats to human life.

The MP has demanded that the Forest Department immediately conduct surveys in leopard-prone villages and prepare a special action plan. He has also called for strengthening trained rescue teams, providing modern equipment, and establishing dedicated rescue units at the taluka level.

Bhagare further emphasised the need to expand the use of camera traps, drones, and other advanced technologies to monitor leopard movements and prevent potential conflicts.

He has also sought a simplified and fast-track compensation mechanism to ensure prompt financial assistance to victims of leopard attacks, including cases involving human fatalities, injuries, and livestock losses.

In addition, Bhagare stressed the importance of conducting large-scale awareness campaigns in rural areas and providing safety training to residents to help reduce risks associated with leopard encounters.

“Both public safety and wildlife conservation are equally important. Therefore, the government must adopt long-term and effective measures to minimise human-leopard conflict,” Bhagare stated in his memorandum.

He has also urged the state government to launch a dedicated Human-Leopard Conflict Prevention Programme for Nashik district and allocate adequate funds for its implementation.