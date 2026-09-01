Nashik: Tribal Students Intensify ‘Ulgulan’ Protest, Warn Of March To Mantralaya |

Nashik: The ‘Ulgulan’ protest by tribal students has been ongoing for 15 to 17 days. On Tuesday, students organised a march from Idgah Maidan through the Shalimar area towards the Divisional Commissioner’s Office and Tribal Development Bhavan.

Reports indicate that the health of 23-year-old protester Vivek Gavit has deteriorated due to his hunger strike.

The agitation intensified following government resolutions issued in early August concerning tribal hostels and Ashramshalas (residential schools). Key issues include age limits for hostel residency, alleged derogatory conditions imposed on female students, inadequate facilities and safety concerns in Ashramshalas, opposition to the central kitchen scheme, demands for scholarship revisions and a call for the resignation of Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing agitation by tribal students across the state for the past 15 days, the Tribal Students and Community ‘Ulgulan Morcha’ (Uprising March) submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, Tribal Development Commissioner, Governor and Chief Minister.

The memorandum stated that although the Tribal Development Minister and the department had paid some attention to the issue, the ‘Ulgulan Morcha’ was organised because students and the community felt misled and deceived.

Key demands

Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike must immediately resign, as he bears responsibility for the deaths of 584 students in tribal Ashramshalas across Maharashtra.

Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare and Commissioner Leena Bansod must resign, as alleged mismanagement at Tribal Development Bhavan has endangered the health and lives of students.

The Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution must be implemented immediately.

The central kitchen system in Ashramshalas should be discontinued, and fresh food should be provided from kitchens located within the schools.

Government resolutions dated August 5 and August 14, 2026, should be revoked, and new resolutions should be issued after incorporating suggestions from students and parents.

A separate women’s committee should be established to address issues faced by girls in tribal Ashramshalas and hostels.

Additional hostels should be sanctioned for urban and rural areas.

The decision to hand over 490 tribal hostels to Laxman Mankar should be revoked.

Insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh should be provided for Ashramshala students.

In direct recruitment, the reservation roster point (Bindu-Namavali) should be maintained at position number two, as it was previously.

Posts belonging to four staff members classified as ‘dead cadres’ (posts to be abolished upon vacancy) should be revived.

No protection should be granted to individuals claiming tribal status fraudulently (‘bogus tribals’) in government service, and recruitment for 1,500 vacant posts should be conducted immediately.

Salaries of Tribal Development Department employees should be disbursed through the General Administration Department.

Funds allocated to the Tribal Development Department should be utilised exclusively for the welfare of tribal people.

The Revenue Department’s decision to allow the sale or lease of tribal land to non-tribals should be revoked.

The Forest Rights Act should be implemented transparently.

Priority reservation should be provided to tribal youth in industries.

Residential encroachments on Gayran (grazing) and government land should be regularised.

Vacancies across 17 categories of posts in PESA areas should be filled immediately.

The decision to divert funds from the Tribal Department for the study committee regarding the inclusion of the Banjara community in the Scheduled Tribes category should be revoked.

A warning has been issued that if the government does not accept these demands, a march will be taken on foot to Mantralaya in Mumbai. Office-bearers of organisations such as Ravan Yuva Foundation, Adivasi Nayak Foundation, Adivasi Bachav Abhiyan and Adivasi Ulgulan Sena have signed the memorandum.