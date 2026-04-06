Nashik: Tree-Cutting Continues Despite Protests; Heritage Banyans Felled, Activists Detained | Sourced

Nashik: The controversy over large-scale tree felling by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) intensified on Monday, as protests erupted on Gangapur Road even as authorities continued cutting trees. The situation has triggered widespread outrage among environmentalists and residents across the city.

On Sunday (April 5), while several activists were allegedly kept under house arrest, the administration carried out extensive tree-cutting along the stretch between Jehan Circle and Bardan Phata. Within a few hours, hundreds of large trees, including centuries-old heritage banyan trees, as well as Peepal and Tamarind trees, were felled.

Videos circulating on social media suggested that key protesters had been “marked” and confined to their homes, allowing the operation to proceed without resistance. Environmental groups, including the Vata Foundation, strongly condemned the move, alleging that the work was deliberately carried out on a Sunday to avoid public opposition. “Whether permission existed or not, heritage trees that stood for centuries were destroyed in mere seconds,” the organisation stated.

On Monday morning, environmentalists, local residents, and members of the Tree Protection Committee gathered on Gangapur Road to protest the felling. Raising slogans such as “Save the Heritage Banyan Trees!”, they attempted to halt the operation. However, police detained the protesters.

In a dramatic turn, some activists climbed trees in an effort to stop them from being cut. Police personnel intervened, brought them down, and allowed the tree-cutting work to continue. Live videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, further intensifying public anger.

One widely shared post read, “Trees that stood for over 70 years have been cut along Gangapur Road and Dindori-Mhasrul Road. We will now have to endure temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius.”

Activists have alleged that trees were uprooted using heavy machinery such as JCB excavators. While the Municipal Corporation has stated that compensatory plantation will be undertaken, critics remain unconvinced. “Trees are being cut for road widening and to remove traffic obstructions. Given past experiences, the assurances of replantation are not credible,” an activist said.

Under the Maharashtra Tree Protection Act, 1964, and its 2019 amendment, felling trees older than 90 years is strictly prohibited. Environmentalists have questioned how centuries-old banyan trees were allowed to be cut, raising concerns over possible violations of the law.

The issue has also been raised before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), where petitions challenging tree felling in areas such as Tapovan and Gangapur Road are currently pending.

Environmentalists have demanded that the administration explore alternative solutions for infrastructure development without destroying trees. They have warned that between 5,000 and 6,000 trees across Nashik could be at risk due to ongoing works linked to preparations for the 2026–28 Kumbh Mela.

While the Municipal Corporation has promised to plant 1,000 indigenous saplings as compensation, protesters argue that such measures cannot replace heritage trees that have taken centuries to grow.

The incident has once again sparked a larger debate over development versus environmental conservation, with citizens demanding more transparent planning and accountability from the authorities.