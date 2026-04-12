Nashik Tragedy: Four Burnt Alive As Pickup Catches Fire After Truck Collision In Sinnar, Seven Injured | Sourced

Nashik: A heartbreaking accident took place at Panchale village in Sinnar taluka late Friday night (April 10), when a family returning after attending a Jagran-Gondhal religious programme met with a tragic fate. Four people were burnt alive after the pickup vehicle caught fire following a horrific collision with a truck, while seven others sustained injuries.



Members of the More, Gangurde, and Navale families from Panchale had gone to Pathare for the programme. While returning around midnight, their pickup vehicle (MH 15 JC 6333) reached near Panchale High School when it was hit head-on by an oncoming Eicher truck (MH 14 MT 3839). Within moments of the collision, the pickup burst into flames.



The four victims trapped inside the cabin - Kiran Ravindra More (23), Shubham Ganesh Navale (21), Rinku Shubham Navale (19), and Mirabai Vishwanath Gangurde (68), all residents of Panchale, died on the spot after being severely burnt.



Notably, Shubham Navale and Rinku Navale had been married only a year ago, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking. Mirabai Gangurde was Rinku Navale’s mother.



Passengers seated at the rear of the vehicle jumped out to save their lives. Those injured include Sunita Ganesh Navale (38), Sachin Ganesh Navale (18), Divya Ganesh Navale (17), Samiksha Anil Gangurde (9), Aditi Pandurang Aher (13), Aarti Pandurang Aher (9), and Devansh Kiran More (2). They are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Sinnar and Nashik.



Upon receiving information about the accident, the MIDC police, fire brigade, and disaster management team rushed to the spot. After extinguishing the fire, the bodies were recovered from the vehicle. On Saturday morning (April 11), after post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.



Later that afternoon, the last rites of the four deceased were performed at Panchale crematorium in an atmosphere of deep grief. This was reportedly the first time in the village’s history that four people were cremated together at the same time. The entire village bid an emotional farewell to its residents with tears in their eyes.



Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the Eicher truck driver for rash and negligent driving at the MIDC Police Station. According to the complaint filed by Ganesh Sampat Navale (40, resident of Panchale, Sinnar taluka), the accident occurred because the vehicle was being driven recklessly by Pravin Ashok Kale (resident of Khodad, Junnar taluka, Pune district).



Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Superintendent K. K. Patil, Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav, Assistant Inspector Jitendra Patil, and the forensic team visited the accident site for inspection.



A case has been registered at MIDC Sinnar Police Station, and further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Jitendra Patil.

This horrific accident has left the entire Panchale village and the surrounding area in deep shock and mourning.