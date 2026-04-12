Nashik: Container Overturns In Kasara Ghat, Oil Spill Makes 500-Metre Stretch Slippery; Two Injured | Sourced

Nashik: A container truck met with an accident today near Top Barav in the old Kasara Ghat section of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The container, loaded with chocolate oil, overturned on the road. Two individuals sustained injuries in the accident, and traffic was completely disrupted for some time as the oil spilt across a 500-meter stretch of the roadway.

According to reports, the container was transporting oil. The vehicle overturned near a curve at Top Barav after the driver lost control. The container's driver and cleaner were injured in the mishap. Highway Police officials rushed immediately to the scene and admitted the injured individuals to a nearby rural hospital.

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As a result of the accident, a layer of sticky oil spread across 500 meters of the road, creating a risk of vehicles skidding. The Highway Police and local administration immediately commenced operations to clear the obstruction on the road. Currently, work is underway to remove the wrecked container, and traffic has been streamlined through a single lane. Barricades have been erected at the accident site to ensure safety.

Based on preliminary investigations, the Highway Police have attributed the accident to excessive speed and a loss of control while negotiating the curve. The injured victims have received primary medical treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.

The accident brought traffic on the highway to a standstill for a period of time. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, this incident has once again sparked discussions regarding safety measures on the highway.