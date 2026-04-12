Horrific Crash On Nashik-Mumbai Highway: Woman Killed, Two Injured As Speeding Pickup Hits Pilgrims’ Bullock Cart - VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: A tragic accident occurred early this morning near Kalamgaon on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. A pickup truck rammed forcefully into a bullock cart carrying pilgrims from Igatpuri taluka, resulting in the spot death of one woman and serious injuries to two others. Both bullocks pulling the cart also died in the accident. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire region.

According to reports, a group of devotees from Igatpuri taluka had set out by bullock cart to attend the Vajreshwari pilgrimage. While travelling along the highway in the early hours of the morning, a pickup truck struck the bullock cart with great force from behind. The impact caused the bullock cart to overturn, and one woman died on the spot. Two other pilgrims sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Nashik District Hospital for treatment. Both bullocks pulling the cart also died in the crash.

The accident has plunged the entire area into mourning. Family members of the pilgrims rushed to the accident site to offer solace to the victims and their kin. Locals stated that the accident occurred due to the high speed of vehicles on the highway, combined with poor visibility during the early morning hours.

A case regarding the accident has been registered at the Shahapur Police Station, and action is being initiated against the driver of the pickup truck. Preliminary police investigations indicate that excessive speed and negligence were the primary causes of the accident.

This incident has once again sparked a debate regarding traffic management on the highway and the safety of pilgrims. Local citizens have appealed to the Highway Police and the administration to enforce stricter traffic control measures.