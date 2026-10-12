Nashik: Traffic Diversions Announced Near Kalika Temple For Navratri | AI

Nashik: In view of the annual Navratri fair at the Kalika Devi temple in Mumbai Naka, city police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions on roads around the temple from Oct 11 to Oct 20.

The stretch between Gadkari Signal and Hotel Ruchi will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic. On the road between Chandak Circle and Hotel Sandeep, all vehicles except two-wheelers will be prohibited.

Motorists can use the alternative route via Mumbai Naka, Ruchi Hotel, SSK Hotel and Chandak Circle, or travel via Mumbai Naka, Madina Chowk, Sarda Circle, Shingada Talav and Gadkari Chowk.

Motorists heading towards Nashik Road and Indiranagar should use the route via Mico Circle, Sable Furniture, Milindnagar Slum, RD Circle and Indiranagar Tunnel. Alternatively, they can travel via ABB Circle, CCM Signal, RD Signal and Indiranagar Tunnel.

ST Buses Diverted Through Alternative Routes

State Transport (ST) buses departing from the Highway Bus Stand will exit through the gate opposite Hotel Ruchi and turn left towards Suyash Hospital. They will reach Mumbai Naka Junction via SSK Hotel, Chandak Circle, Gadkari Signal, Sarda Circle and Madina Chowk.

All city and ST buses heading towards Nashik Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road and Dhule Road will be diverted via Trimbak Naka, Khadkali, Sarda Circle, Madina Chowk and Mumbai Naka.

However, buses travelling from Central Bus Stand (CBS) to Saptashrungi Gad have been exempted from these restrictions.

Traffic Restrictions Near Renuka Devi Temple

Traffic restrictions will also be imposed near the Renuka Devi temple in Bhagur during Navratri.

Rest Camp Road in Deolali Camp and the stretch from Kendriya Vidyalaya to Joshi Hospital will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 2 pm to midnight between Oct 11 and Oct 20. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

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250 Additional ST Buses for Saptashrungi Gad

Police have also issued a revised traffic notification for special Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses operating from the new CBS (Thakkar) bus station between Oct 9 and Oct 26.

Around 250 additional ST buses will operate daily to facilitate the movement of devotees travelling to Saptashrungi Gad.

Buses heading towards Saptashrungi Gad will travel via Meher Signal, Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Panchvati Karanja and Dindori Naka.

On the return journey, buses will reach the new CBS via Dindori Naka, Panchvati Karanja, Ravivar Karanja, Sangli Bank Signal, Shalimar, Khadkali Signal and Trimbak Naka Signal.