Nashik: District Ranks First In State In Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Categories |

Nashik: Nashik district secured first place in both the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti categories under the Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan 2.0 (Chief Minister's Prosperous Panchayat Raj Campaign). Ladud Gram Panchayat in Baglan taluka also brought recognition to the district by sharing second place in the Gram Panchayat category and winning a prize of ₹3 crore.

The award distribution ceremony and the launch of the 2026-27 campaign were held at the Youth Festival Ground in Panchvati in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore said 5,644 Gram Panchayats across the state participated in the first phase of the campaign. During this phase, 69.13 lakh Ayushman cards were generated and 2,706 km of roadworks were completed.

The campaign also promoted housing benefits, assistance for persons with disabilities, installation of CCTV systems, construction of toilets and gymnasiums, groundwater recharge and the use of solar energy. Emphasis was placed on collecting property and water taxes to increase Gram Panchayat revenue.

Gore urged around 28,000 Gram Panchayats across Maharashtra to participate actively in the second phase and accelerate rural development.

Ladud Gram Panchayat Wins ₹3 Crore

In the Gram Panchayat category, Adachiwadi in Pune district secured first place and a prize of ₹5 crore. Khamshet in Ratnagiri district and Ladud in Nashik district shared second place, with each Gram Panchayat receiving ₹3 crore. Uti Budruk in Latur district and Kotwalbardi in Nagpur district shared third place.

In the Zilla Parishad category, Nashik secured first place, followed by Pune and Sangli in second and third positions, respectively.

Nashik also topped the Panchayat Samiti category, while Khalapur Panchayat Samiti in Raigad district secured second place and Rahata Panchayat Samiti in Ahilyanagar district stood third.

CM Stresses Water Conservation, Public Participation

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of public participation in rural development. Against the backdrop of drought, he called for greater emphasis on water conservation, efficient water management and sustainable rural development.

Water expert Prof Dr Purushottam Vayal and Padma Shri Popatrao Pawar also shared their views during the event.

Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Minister Narhari Zirwal, MLAs Gokul Gite, Prof Devyani Farande, Dilip Bankar, Dr Rahul Aher and Adv Rahul Dhikale were present, along with District Collector Ayush Prasad and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.