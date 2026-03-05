Nashik To Host ‘Krushi Kumbh 2026’ To Showcase Modern Agro-Tech From March 12 | Sourced

Nashik: To promote the adoption of modern technology in agriculture and strengthen the district’s farming sector, “Krushi Kumbh 2026 – Nashik District Agricultural Festival and Exhibition” will be organised from March 12 to 16, 2026. The five-day event will be held at the Youth Festival Ground (near Bali Mandir Chowk, Parksite), Nashik.



The festival is jointly organised by the District Administration, Agriculture Department, ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency), and the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (MAVIM). District Collector Ayush Prasad has appealed to farmers, women farmers, progressive farmers, and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) to participate in large numbers. While sharing details about the event, Collector Prasad highlighted the various activities planned during the five-day exhibition. The official logo of ‘Krushi Kumbh 2026’ was also unveiled on the occasion.



Key Highlights of ‘Krushi Kumbh 2026’

Over 400 Stalls and Innovative Concepts:

More than 400 stalls will be set up at the exhibition. Along with traditional themes such as seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and farm mechanisation, several innovative pavilions will also be featured.



From Farm ‘Jugaad’ to Technology:

A special section will showcase innovative tools and equipment developed by farmers themselves. Farmers are invited to present their inventions and participate in the competition and exhibition.



Food Processing Pavilion:

This pavilion will include processing entrepreneurs, machinery manufacturers, and banks, along with facilities to apply for government schemes under one roof.



Natural Farming and Biochar:

Special demonstrations will highlight eco-friendly farming practices, including biochar, 10-drum theory models, and natural farming techniques.



Hydroponics and Fisheries:

Demonstrations and training will be provided on hydroponic farming and fish farming in farm ponds, enabling higher production in limited space.



Apart from these, visitors will be able to see solar dryers, watershed models, water management models, beekeeping models, grape cover and fruit cover models, modern onion storage structures, mushroom cultivation, sericulture, mobile soil testing labs, weather stations, silage preparation, and honey parks. Various tractors and innovative tractor-operated agricultural machines will also be on display.



The Krushi Kumbh 2026 exhibition will remain open to the public from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM during the event period. District Collector Ayush Prasad has urged farmers and citizens from across the district to visit the exhibition and take advantage of the knowledge and opportunities available.