 Pune: Viral Video Shows Angry Father Confronts & Beats Student For Harassing Daughter On College Campus | WATCH
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Viral Video Shows Angry Father Confronts & Beats Student For Harassing Daughter On College Campus | WATCH | Sourced

Pune: An incident has come to light where an angry father confronted and beat a student at a prominent private college in Pune for allegedly harassing his daughter online. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion across the city.

Watch Video:

According to available information, the young woman had been facing harassment from the student through online platforms for several days. She alleges that for nearly 15 days, the student had been repeatedly sending messages, attempting to contact her, and stalking her on social media.

It is reported that she was under significant mental stress due to this constant harassment.

Sources within the college said that, exhausted by the ordeal, the young woman eventually informed her father about everything that was happening. Upon learning that the student was present on the college campus, the father arrived there to demand an explanation.

A heated argument broke out between the father and the student, which quickly escalated into a physical scuffle. The footage shows the enraged father beating the student.

The incident created a tense atmosphere on campus for some time. Other students and staff members eventually intervened to bring the situation under control.

Allegations Against College Administration

The victim’s family claims they had previously lodged a complaint regarding the harassment with the college administration. However, the family alleges that no concrete action was taken by the authorities despite several days passing, which is what ultimately led to this confrontation.

This incident has once again brought the issue of student safety and the responsibility of educational institutions to the forefront.

