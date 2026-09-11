Nashik: Three Talathis Suspended Over Irregularities In Land Mutation Records | AI

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district, where three Talathis have been suspended simultaneously over irregularities found in land mutation records.

The action over irregularities in mutation work has caused a stir in the Igatpuri taluka revenue department. Following the move, the administration is expected to keep a stricter watch on the work of revenue employees.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Pawan Datta has initiated disciplinary action against revenue department officials and employees after irregularities were detected in the handling of village-wise revenue mutation records in Igatpuri taluka.

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Records maintained by Talathis and Circle Officers in the taluka were inspected. The inspection, conducted under the guidance of Datta, revealed various irregularities in revenue operations across Mukane, Wadivarhe, Mundhegaon, Sanjegaon and Gonde Dumala.

Serious lapses were identified, including completing the mutation process without issuing necessary notices to concerned parties, recording mutations outside one’s jurisdiction, failing to verify essential documents and finalising the mutation process without informing account holders and interested parties.

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Names of Officials Facing Action

Three Talathis have been suspended in accordance with the Sub-Divisional Officer’s orders. A proposal for a departmental inquiry against one of these Talathis has been submitted to the District Collector.

Orders have also been issued to withhold one annual increment each for the remaining two Talathis and Circle Officer Baban Kokate.

The officials against whom action has been taken include Baban Kokate (Circle Officer, Wadivarhe), Nitin Kedar (Talathi, Wadivarhe), Somnath Sangle (Talathi, Gonde Dumala), Samiksha Dev (Talathi, Sanjegaon), Manoj Wakadkar (Talathi, Mundhegaon) and Pushkaraj Nikam (Talathi, Mukne).

Alertness has increased among officers and staff of the Revenue Department, as surprise inspections of records at the Tehsil office are also set to take place.