Nashik: Three Officials Suspended Over Death of 8-Year-Old Ashram School Student | AI

Nashik: The Tribal Development Department has suspended three officials in connection with the death of eight-year-old Srishti Onkar Suryawanshi, a Class II student at the Visapur Government Ashram School in Kalwan taluka.

The incident has raised questions over the health and safety arrangements for students in government-run tribal ashram schools.

Srishti reportedly developed fever and vomiting while staying at the ashram school. She was taken to a primary health centre for treatment and was subsequently brought back to the school after her condition was said to have improved. However, her health deteriorated again during the night.

She was later shifted to the Kalwan Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Three officials suspended

Following the incident and protests by the girl’s family and tribal activists, the Tribal Development Department took disciplinary action against three officials:

Bhagwan Vasant Nikam, Education Extension Officer, Kalwan

Smita Pralhad Gaikwad, Female Superintendent, Visapur Ashram School

Jibhau Pawar, Headmaster, Visapur Ashram School

The suspension orders were reportedly issued by Additional Tribal Commissioner Dinkar Pawara.

Allegations of delay in treatment

The family has alleged that Srishti did not receive timely medical attention and that information about the seriousness of her condition was not communicated to them promptly.

Authorities are examining whether there was any delay in shifting the child to a hospital and whether the school administration failed to discharge its responsibilities.

Food poisoning also suspected

The possibility of food or water contamination is also being examined. Other students from the ashram school were reportedly taken to hospital as a precaution after experiencing health problems.

Consequently, the quality of food, drinking water and sanitation facilities at the school has also come under scrutiny.

₹5 lakh assistance to family

The government has announced ex-gratia assistance of ₹5 lakh for Srishti’s family. The administration has also indicated that further action will be taken if the inquiry establishes negligence or dereliction of duty.

The case has once again highlighted the need for prompt medical care, emergency health facilities, proper monitoring of sick students and strict food and water safety measures in tribal residential schools.