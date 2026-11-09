Nashik: Threat Emails Target Trimbakeshwar, Saptashrungi Temples; Security Tightened | Pinterest

Nashik: Threatening emails warning of possible attacks on the Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrungi Gad temples in Nashik district have triggered a security alert amid the Diwali festivities. Following the threats, security arrangements at both temples have been strengthened. Nashik Superintendent of Police Dr D S Swami has confirmed receipt of the emails. Similar threatening emails have reportedly been received by several other prominent temples across Maharashtra.

The development comes barely a week after the Nashik District Court received a similar threatening email. Although no untoward incident was reported in that case, the latest threats targeting two major religious destinations that attract lakhs of devotees have renewed security concerns.

Taking cognisance of the threats, police have strengthened security at both temples and the Kalaram Temple in Nashik. According to police sources, more than 50 personnel have been deployed at each of the Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrungi Gad temple premises. Armed police personnel have also been stationed at the sites to maintain heightened vigilance, considering the substantial year-round footfall of devotees.

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Devotees entering the temple premises are being allowed inside only after security checks. Police are also examining CCTV footage to identify suspicious movements or activities. Personnel have been instructed to maintain a close watch on visitors and surrounding areas as part of precautionary security measures.

The police have withheld details about the exact contents of the threatening emails and other information related to the investigation. A senior-level investigation is underway, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police administration has appealed to devotees and members of the public not to panic and to continue visiting the temples for darshan. Authorities have assured citizens that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure devotees' safety and maintain law and order.

Police Superintendent's Statement

"Considering the significant number of devotees visiting the Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrungi Gad temples, the threatening emails have been taken seriously. Additional police personnel have been deployed at both locations, and CCTV footage is being examined thoroughly. Devotees need not panic. The police are committed to ensuring public safety. The matter has been taken seriously, and a high-level investigation is underway."

Dr D S Swami, Superintendent of Police, Nashik District