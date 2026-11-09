Nashik: AQI Touches 285 In Pandav Nagari, Air Quality Slips To ‘Poor’ Category | AI

Nashik: Air quality in Nashik has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at monitoring stations across the city ranging from 'Moderate' to 'Poor' on Nov 8 and 9, according to data attributed to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Pollution levels were particularly concerning in Pandav Nagari and Hirawadi.

At 8.05 am on Nov 9, the AQI at the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) monitoring station in Pandav Nagari stood at 285, falling in the 'Poor' category. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was identified as the primary pollutant.

In Hirawadi, the AQI reached 210, also placing it in the 'Poor' category. Meanwhile, the AQI stood at 180 in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambad and 189 on Gangapur Road, both in the 'Moderate' category.

Pollution Levels Also High on Nov 8

Pollution levels were also elevated on the evening of Nov 8.

In Pandav Nagari, the AQI stood at 223 at 8.05 pm and rose to 241 by 10.05 pm. PM2.5 was identified as the primary pollutant.

In Hirawadi, the AQI was 147, placing it in the 'Moderate' category, with PM10 identified as the primary pollutant.

At MIDC Ambad, the AQI increased from 156 at 8.05 pm to 160 at 10.05 pm, with PM10 as the primary pollutant.

On Gangapur Road, the AQI was 185 at 8.05 pm and 182 at 10.05 pm, with PM2.5 identified as the primary pollutant. Both readings fell in the 'Moderate' category.

AQI Categories and Health Risks

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'Good', 51 to 100 as 'Satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'Moderate', 201 to 300 as 'Poor', 301 to 400 as 'Very Poor' and 401 to 500 as 'Severe'.

The AQI in some parts of Nashik reached between 201 and 285, placing these areas in the 'Poor' category.

Exposure to air pollution at these levels can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people with respiratory or heart conditions. Children, elderly people and those with existing illnesses should exercise additional caution.

Residents are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion when pollution levels are high and follow appropriate health precautions.

Industrial activity, vehicular traffic and construction work are among the possible contributors to air pollution in the city.

Residents have been urged to monitor AQI readings through the official CPCB website or app and take necessary precautions.