Nashik: Diwali Buying Spree Boosts Real Estate, Automobile And Jewellery Businesses | AI

Nashik: The occasion of Lakshmi Pujan during Diwali has boosted economic activity in Nashik, with the real estate, automobile and jewellery sectors witnessing increased consumer interest. From booking new homes and purchasing vehicles to buying gold and silver, residents have contributed to festive business across various sectors.

The festive season has encouraged traders and businesses, as the tradition of making major purchases during Diwali continues to influence consumer decisions. The distribution of Diwali bonuses among industrial employees has also supported purchasing power and market demand.

Real Estate Sector Sees Strong Demand

The real estate sector has witnessed increased interest from prospective homebuyers during the festive season. Customers have visited residential projects to explore options for purchasing new flats, ready-to-move-in apartments and investment properties.

Developers have introduced festive offers, flexible payment options and special booking schemes to attract buyers. Diwali continues to be considered an auspicious time for property investments.

During Dussehra, more than 100 residential apartments worth approximately ₹125 crore were reportedly booked in Nashik, according to information shared by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

This trend has raised expectations of further growth in property transactions during Diwali.

Automobile Sector Records Increased Demand

The automobile sector has also experienced a surge in consumer interest, with two-wheelers and four-wheelers remaining among the preferred purchases during the festive period.

Discounts, exchange benefits, financing facilities and special festive schemes offered by automobile companies have encouraged customers to purchase vehicles.

During Navratri and Dussehra, approximately 7,000 vehicles were reportedly sold across Nashik district, registering an estimated 18% growth compared to the previous year.

The positive momentum is expected to continue during Diwali.

Jewellery Market Sees Festive Rush

The jewellery market has witnessed considerable activity on the occasion of Lakshmi Pujan. Gold ornaments, silver coins, traditional jewellery and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha have remained popular purchases.

Jewellery establishments in Main Road, Saraf Bazaar and College Road have attracted customers making purchases as part of the Diwali tradition.

Despite fluctuations in gold prices and elevated rates, customers have continued to purchase jewellery according to their budgets. Lightweight ornaments, gold coins and silver articles have also received a favourable response.

Industrial Bonuses Boost Purchasing Power

The distribution of Diwali bonuses among industrial workers is expected to support festive consumption.

According to an estimate shared by the president of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers' Association (NIMA), nearly one lakh workers from the Satpur and Ambad industrial estates were expected to receive bonuses amounting to approximately ₹500 crore.

The additional income is expected to support household spending on clothing, electronics, automobiles, home appliances, jewellery and other consumer goods.

Festive Crowds at Nashik Markets

Major commercial areas of Nashik, including Main Road, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja, Ravivar Peth, Nashik Road, College Road and Panchavati, have witnessed increased customer footfall during the festive period.

Markets dealing in flowers, sweets, traditional snacks, clothes, decorative materials and puja essentials have experienced heightened activity.

Heavy crowds have also resulted in traffic congestion and parking difficulties in several areas.

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Diwali Provides Momentum to Local Economy

The economic impact of Diwali extends beyond retail shopping. Property purchases generate business for construction material suppliers, interior designers and financial institutions.

Automobile sales benefit vehicle dealerships, insurance companies and financing agencies, while jewellery purchases support goldsmiths and allied businesses.

The festive season has provided an opportunity for Nashik's commercial and industrial sectors to strengthen their business activity.

Although the exact combined turnover of the real estate, automobile and jewellery sectors during Lakshmi Pujan is not yet officially available, the reported consumer response indicates increased economic activity in Nashik during the festive season.