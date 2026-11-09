Nashik: Over 25 Fire Incidents Reported In Four Hours Amid Diwali Firecracker Bursts | AI

Nashik: More than 25 fire incidents were reported across Nashik on Sunday night within a span of four hours during Diwali celebrations. The fires were reportedly caused by firecrackers. No loss of life was reported, but the incidents kept Fire Department personnel and officials busy.

Following Lakshmi Pujan rituals, residents began bursting firecrackers across the city. Fires broke out in open grounds, dilapidated structures and garbage collection points in several areas, prompting repeated calls to the Fire Department's emergency helpline.

Major Fire Near Madina Chowk

Around 9.45 pm, a major fire broke out in an open space near Madina Chowk in Old Nashik, where discarded vehicle seat covers, cushions, scrap materials and garbage were stored.

High flames and thick smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among residents.

Firefighters from the Fire Department headquarters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after an hour of effort. Given the combustible nature of the scrap materials, the team remained at the site to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Fires Reported in Rajiv Nagar, Main Road

A large fire also broke out on an open ground in Rajiv Nagar. Residents and personnel from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) fire station brought the blaze under control.

In another incident, vegetation growing above a shop in the main market area on Main Road caught fire.

Several other incidents of varying intensity were reported across the city.

Firecracker-related fires are reported during Diwali celebrations every year, and the Fire Department remains prepared to respond to such emergencies.

Despite the number of incidents, no loss of life was reported.