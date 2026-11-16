Nashik: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash And Two-Wheeler Worth ₹12.99 Lakh From Yeola House | AI Generated Representational Image

Yeola: Unidentified burglars broke into a locked house in Kasar Galli, in the heart of Yeola city, and made off with valuables worth ₹12.99 lakh. Yeola City Police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking advantage of the Keware family's absence, as they had gone to Jejuri on a pilgrimage, the burglars broke the door latches to gain entry. They stole approximately 23 tola of gold jewellery, ₹4 lakh in cash, a two-wheeler and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system. The burglary came to light when the family returned home on the night of Nov 14. The incident, which occurred in the heart of the city, has caused concern among residents.

According to police, Pushparaj Pandurang Keware (48), a resident of Kasar Galli in Yeola, had gone to Jejuri with his family. Taking advantage of the empty house, the burglars broke in and ransacked cupboards and other belongings in search of valuables.

The burglars made off with gold jewellery and cash. They also took a two-wheeler and the CCTV system's DVR. When the Keware family returned home on the night of Nov 14, they found their belongings scattered and valuables missing. Upon realising that a burglary had taken place, they contacted Yeola City Police.

Police subsequently visited the scene and conducted an inspection. Based on a complaint filed by Pushparaj Keware, police registered a case at Yeola City Police Station.

A forensic team was summoned to the spot to collect evidence. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among residents of the Kasar Galli area. Yeola City Police are now working to trace the unidentified burglars and recover the stolen property.

Items Stolen

The stolen items include a gold locket weighing 23 tola, a pair of gold earrings weighing six grams, a gold necklace weighing two tola, another pair of gold earrings weighing five grams, two gold bangles weighing 10 tola and two gold rings weighing one tola.

The burglars also stole a two-wheeler bearing registration number MH 15 ALD 7030, ₹4 lakh in cash and a CCTV DVR unit. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at ₹12.99 lakh.