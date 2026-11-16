Nashik: Historic Godavari Ghats Defaced With Oil Paint Ahead Of Chhath Puja, Citizens Outraged |

Nashik: A controversy has erupted in Nashik after several steps along the historic Godavari riverfront, particularly in the Ramteerth area, were reportedly marked with names and coloured lines using oil paint ahead of Chhath Puja. The incident has triggered widespread anger among citizens and Godavari conservation activists, who have expressed concern over the defacement of the city's historic riverfront. The practice of painting names and markings on public heritage structures in the name of reserving spaces for religious rituals has drawn sharp criticism.

Historic Ghats Defaced

The incident reportedly came to light along the stretch from Ramkund to the Gadge Maharaj Bridge, where names, markings and painted lines were noticed on certain stone steps. The markings are believed to have been made to identify and reserve specific spots for Chhath Puja celebrations. However, citizens have questioned the practice of claiming public spaces by painting permanent or semi-permanent markings on historic structures.

The Godavari ghats are an integral part of Nashik's cultural, religious and historical identity. The stone steps and riverfront structures have witnessed centuries of religious traditions and social activities. Citizens have expressed disappointment that such heritage structures are being subjected to damage and visual defacement in the name of religious celebrations.

Godavari conservation activists have clarified that their objection is not to Chhath Puja, a traditional festival during which devotees offer prayers to the Sun God near water bodies. Their concern is specifically about the damage and defacement of public heritage structures.

The historic riverfront has significant architectural and cultural importance, with contributions to its development and preservation associated with various historical periods, including the era of Ahilyabai Holkar and the Peshwas. Painting names and markings on these structures has been criticised as an irresponsible act that undermines the city's heritage.

MNS Demands Action, Threatens Protest

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary Manoj Ghodke has reportedly taken a strong stand against the incident and expressed opposition to the defacement of the ghats. Party activists have demanded immediate action against those responsible for painting the historic steps.

The activists have also reportedly warned that if no action is taken, they would bring oil paint and pour it in front of the administrative office as a protest. They have called upon the administration to identify those responsible for damaging public property and initiate appropriate action against them.

Guardian Minister, MLA Express Concern

Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan has stated that he would seek information about the incident. While encouraging devotees to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm, he reportedly emphasised that writing names on the ghats or reserving spaces by placing handkerchiefs was inappropriate.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Devyani Farande has also expressed concern over activities that damage the appearance and environmental condition of the Godavari riverfront.