Nashik: ₹70-Crore SCADA Project To Monitor Water Supply, Curb Leakages Ahead Of Kumbh | AI

Nashik: In a major step towards strengthening the city's water management system, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) meters have been installed at five water treatment plants in Nashik. The initiative aims to ensure efficient water distribution, monitor supply in real time and reduce water losses ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

A Water Treatment Command Centre has been established at the Bara Bangla water treatment plant to monitor water distribution from five facilities located at Nashik Road, Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, Bara Bangla and Panchavati. The system will provide real-time data on water flow, distribution and pressure, enabling the administration to identify irregularities and take corrective measures.

The project, reportedly costing around ₹70 crore, assumes significance as Nashik receives approximately 640 million litres of water daily, while leakage in the distribution network is estimated at nearly 40%. The SCADA system is expected to help identify leakages, improve pressure management and ensure more equitable distribution of water across different areas of the city.

With Nashik expected to witness a substantial influx of devotees during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the demand for water is likely to rise significantly. The new monitoring system is expected to help the municipal administration manage water resources more efficiently and maintain an uninterrupted supply to residents as well as pilgrims. However, the effectiveness of the project will ultimately depend on its ability to reduce actual water losses and improve the overall distribution network.