Nashik: Parking Chaos At Saptashrungi Gad Leaves Devotees Stranded In 2-km Traffic Queues | Representative

Nashik: As thousands of devotees continue to flock to Saptashrungi Gad to seek the blessings of Goddess Saptashrungi, traffic management and parking arrangements have virtually collapsed. Long vehicle queues stretching up to 2 km, congestion from tourist vehicles, private buses, tractors and rickshaws, and long walks forced on devotees have raised serious questions about administrative preparedness. While the hill is witnessing a sea of devotees, the administration appears to be relying on the Goddess herself to manage the situation, triggering widespread resentment.

Roads For Devotees Or Vehicle Parking?

Large vehicles have occupied roads across the hill, creating serious traffic bottlenecks. Devotees are often forced to alight far from their destination and walk one and a half to two kilometres. The congestion has become so severe that ambulances are also struggling to navigate through traffic. If there is no dedicated emergency passage for ambulances, who will take responsibility in the event of a serious incident?

Where Is Traffic Control From Nanduri Police Outpost?

The Nanduri Police Outpost, located at the entrance to the hill, is expected to regulate vehicle entry, conduct checks and ensure effective traffic management. However, the situation on the ground suggests that the police machinery becomes alert only after vehicle queues stretch for one and a half to two kilometres. Why is traffic not regulated before congestion reaches alarming levels? Why is the police administration allegedly turning a blind eye when private operators allow vehicles to park along the roads?

Lakh Of Devotees Dependent On Just Two Parking Facilities

The question remains whether the two major parking facilities near Shivalay Lake and the ropeway can accommodate the vehicles of lakhs of devotees. Once parking spaces are full, vehicles appear to spill onto the roads instead of being diverted to alternative parking locations. Congestion around the ropeway area continues, posing additional risks to devotees walking along the roads.

Same Problem Every Year

The administration is well aware that massive crowds visit the hill during pilgrimage seasons, festivals and holidays. Yet the same traffic congestion and parking problems recur every year. A permanent traffic management plan from Nanduri to the hill, additional parking facilities, regulated vehicle entry, shuttle services wherever necessary, dedicated pedestrian pathways and an unobstructed emergency corridor for ambulances are urgently required.

The influx of devotees visiting Goddess Saptashrungi cannot be stopped, but ensuring discipline and safety amid the crowds is the responsibility of the administration. Instead of conducting inquiries and fixing accountability after an accident, authorities must take concrete preventive measures now.