Nashik: Child From Adharashram Adopted By US Couple During Collector’s Diwali Visit |

Nashik: Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad celebrated Diwali with children at Adharashram in Nashik. During his visit, a child from the institution was adopted by a couple from the United States in his presence, providing the child with the warmth and support of a family. As part of Adoption Awareness Month, observed in November, the Collector also released an adoption awareness booklet prepared by the institution.

Prasad reviewed the institution's activities and stressed the importance of ensuring education up to graduation for every child. He advised the institution to make efforts to secure admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and facilitate entry into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Highlighting the importance of public participation, he suggested installing QR codes at various locations in the city to facilitate donations. He also made a financial contribution to the institution, initiating the fundraising drive.

During the programme, the Collector interacted with the children, distributed Diwali sweets and appreciated the decorative items, sky lanterns and earthen lamps prepared by them.

Institution president Prabhakar Kelkar, secretary Hemant Pathak, District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane and other office-bearers were present.

Adoptive parents Ajay and Vrushali More, who consented to the publication of the adopted child's photograph, were felicitated on the occasion.