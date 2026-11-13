Nashik: UBI Celebrates 108th Foundation Day, Launches New Customer-Friendly Products |

Nashik: Union Bank of India (UBI) celebrated its 108th Foundation Day on Nov 11, 2026. On the occasion, a commemorative function was organised at Chopada Lawns, Gangapur Road, near the bank's regional office in Nashik, marking over a century of trust, innovation and excellence in banking services.

The function was attended by Deputy General Manager and Regional Head Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant General Manager (Regional Assurance) HK Jena, along with employees, customers, pensioners, stakeholders and guests.

The Foundation Day was celebrated at the bank's offices and branches across the country. At the Central Office in Mumbai, the celebrations were held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Unit Trust of India (UTI) and Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) M Damodaran attended the event as chief guest.

The event was attended by the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors Nitesh Ranjan and Ramasubramanian S, Chief Vigilance Officer Amresh Prasad, Lalit Taneja, directors on the bank's board, senior officials, employees and customers.

As part of the celebrations, Union Bank of India launched customer-friendly products aimed at enhancing the banking experience.

The event marked the bank's legacy and achievements while reaffirming its commitment to customer-centric service, innovation, financial inclusion and sustainable growth.