Nashik: NMC Ranks First In Country Under Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund | File Photo

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has secured the top position in the country under the Urban Challenge Fund, an initiative announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Nashik has outperformed other cities in both obtaining project approvals and securing funding. Of the total projects approved nationwide so far, four are located in Nashik. Work on the projects is underway, with approximately 30% of the work completed. This rapid pace of progress has earned Nashik the top rank in the country.

The Central Government has introduced the Urban Challenge Fund for cities across the country, covering the period from 2025-26 to 2030-31. The primary objective of the scheme is to encourage cities to move beyond relying solely on government grants by exploring alternative funding sources such as municipal bonds, public-private partnerships (PPP) and bank loans. The scheme rests on three key pillars: water supply and sanitation, creative urban redevelopment and transforming cities into development hubs.

The municipal corporation is set to receive ₹51 crore in funding for its four projects by the end of November. The plan is to complete all work by March 2027. During a review meeting held by the Union Ministry last week, it was confirmed that Nashik was leading the way. The ‘Nashik Model’ has now become a subject of discussion across the state.

The largest of the four projects involves a direct pipeline and a water purification plant. The project, valued at ₹400 crore, is set to receive ₹100 crore in funding, with 32% of the work completed so far. Another initiative is the ‘Clean Godavari Mission’. For the ₹225 crore project aimed at cleaning the Godavari River, ₹55 crore has been allocated, and 25% of the work has already been completed.

The third project involves the redevelopment of ‘Ramkal Path’ (Ramkund area pathway), Phase 2. With a total cost of ₹62.51 crore, ₹15.63 crore has been sanctioned for the project, and 50% of the work is complete. The fourth project is a bio-power generation plant. The ₹10 crore project, being implemented under the PPP model, has received an allocation of ₹1.25 crore, though work has yet to commence.

Overall, the funding will significantly accelerate projects related to water supply, sanitation and the environment in Nashik in preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. By completing these projects on time, Nashik aims to set an exemplary standard for the rest of the country, serving as a guiding model for other cities to follow.