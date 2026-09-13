Nashik: Teachers Blame Administrative Pressure For Malegaon Teacher’s Death |

Nashik: Following the tragic death of Sopan Khanderao Borse (51), a dedicated teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya / Prashantdada Hire (Municipal) Secondary and Higher Secondary School in Malegaon, on September 8, 2026, the Maharashtra State Teachers’ Council (Nashik Division) submitted a memorandum to the Nashik District Collector.

The teachers’ association has attributed the death to administrative pressure and repeated inquiries.

The memorandum stated that for the past few months, teachers at the school had been subjected to inquiries conducted in an authoritarian manner. Despite the appointment of an administrator, other officials were repeatedly conducting inquiries.

The association alleged that due to the pressure and coercion exerted by the inquiry committee, Borse lost his life in the presence of the inquiry committee and the administrator. It demanded that if the Education Department wishes to conduct an inquiry into the school’s management, it should be done at the appropriate level.

The association termed the practice of repeatedly summoning teachers for questioning, keeping them involved in inquiry proceedings for days and subjecting them to mental pressure as extremely serious. All teachers’ associations have strongly condemned the incident.

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Demands of Teachers’ Association

The Old Pension Scheme (1982) should be immediately extended to the legal heirs of late Sopan Khanderao Borse. The government should take responsibility for the education of Borse’s children. The legal heirs should be granted immediate employment on compassionate grounds. Strict action should be taken against government officials responsible for the death and any external elements that exerted pressure on him. Futile educational inquiries in Nashik district should be halted and pending grievances of teachers should be resolved. Officials responsible for the death, against whom a case of culpable homicide has been registered, should be arrested immediately. The Education Department should not subject schools, headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff to repeated inquiries driven by a vindictive attitude or personal animosity. Education Department officials should work impartially, keeping in mind that they are government employees and public servants. The heirs of late Borse should be granted an ex-gratia payment of ₹7 crore.

A memorandum has been submitted to the District Collector, with a request to forward it to the Chief Minister as well.